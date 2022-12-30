Power of One Volunteer Program: Partners in Learning
Friday, December 30, 2022
|Community volunteers help students in need of assistance
The Power of One Volunteer Program matches people from the community with volunteer opportunities in the schools to help students in need of assistance.
Volunteers work directly with students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.
The opportunities include but are not limited to:
- Tutoring students one-on-one in reading or writing
- Reading with students in small groups
- Improving math skills through games and practice
- Assisting with special art projects
- Providing support in libraries
- Supporting Multi Language Learners
- Helping in the College and Career Counseling Center
The benefits of joining Power of One include interacting with students in a positive way, being part of a group of dedicated volunteers, free educational trainings and workshops, and ongoing support from the Power of One program coordinator. Volunteers must undergo a Washington State Patrol background check.
Power of One is a partnership of the Shoreline-LFP Senior Activity Center and the Shoreline School District. This well-regarded program began in 1996 to connect senior members of the community with their neighborhood schools. It continues today as a model volunteer program and welcomes both seniors and non-seniors.
To schedule an interview, contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at terry.monette@SSD412.com. Terry will help connect you to the classroom, teacher and school that best fits your interests, schedule, and availability.
Join Power of One today! Become a Partner in Learning!
