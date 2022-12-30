Power of One Volunteer Program: Partners in Learning

Community volunteers help students in need of assistance Looking for something worthwhile and rewarding to do in the new year? Consider contributing your time and talents as a Power of One volunteer in the Looking for something worthwhile and rewarding to do in the new year? Consider contributing your time and talents as a Power of One volunteer in the Shoreline Public Schools





The Power of One Volunteer Program matches people from the community with volunteer opportunities in the schools to help students in need of assistance.



Volunteers work directly with students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.





The opportunities include but are not limited to:

Tutoring students one-on-one in reading or writing

Reading with students in small groups

Improving math skills through games and practice

Assisting with special art projects

Providing support in libraries

Supporting Multi Language Learners

Helping in the College and Career Counseling Center

The benefits of joining Power of One include interacting with students in a positive way, being part of a group of dedicated volunteers, free educational trainings and workshops, and ongoing support from the Power of One program coordinator. Volunteers must undergo a Washington State Patrol background check.



Power of One is a partnership of the



To schedule an interview, contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at



