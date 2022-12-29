New Years Eve at Drumlin

Are you still looking for something not too crazy to do to ring in 2023?





We still have some availability left for three hour seatings at Drumlin from 3:30 to 6:30pm and 9:30pm through midnight.





These seatings include toasts at the top of each hour with a half pour of wine from each time zone turning to midnight and a small bite made by Baking Brad in our kitchen, also inspired by a location in the time zone turning to midnight.





Plus we have optional activities to help release the bad from 2022 and bring luck for 2023.





Polish Cuisine on Wheels is at the curb 5-8pm. Bring just yourself and sit at the bar, or reserve a table for friends or family for the eighth year of this Ridgecrest tradition.





If you can’t quite make it to midnight PST, we’ll discretely hand you your Washington bubbly and your “Brangos” (Brad’s housemade Frango-like truffles) to go.





No dress code but polka dots are considered lucky for the new year. Outdoor covered and heated seating available. Reserve online at www.drumlin.pub . Email us at joinus@drumlin.pub if you have questions.





We hope to see you!







