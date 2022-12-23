Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter closed until further weather events

Friday, December 23, 2022

NUHSA reports:

It appears that temperatures are rising, and we are not seeing activation conditions for the next week (as of Friday). We will remain closed until the next stretch of severe weather.

The few local daytime warming locations are run by volunteers and libraries. Most seem to be shut down due to dangerous driving conditions that kept people at home Friday.

The unsheltered depend on public transportation. All local transportation was shut down, except for Sound Transit. Metro announced they will resume service at 4pm Friday.

The Hangar in Kenmore is listed as a daytime warming center, but did not appear to be open on Friday. 

The King County Regional Housing Authority lists resources here including three small shelters in downtown Seattle and Seattle Center.

It appears that many people will be outside.

--Diane Hettrick



