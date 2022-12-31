Canopy Cat Rescue in Shoreline to rescue Oreo

Shaun from Canopy Cat Rescue with Oreo

Photo courtesy CCR Oreo from Shoreline, who was at the very top of a group of cedar trees, wanted to come down and celebrate the new year with her family. Oreo from Shoreline, who was at the very top of a group of cedar trees, wanted to come down and celebrate the new year with her family.





Happy "Mew" Year Everyone! We are SO GRATEFUL for all of you in helping us accomplish so many ameowzing things in 2022!



To support CCR's mission to rescue cats from trees in 2023 - which costs an average of $350 per rescue - please visit our website



To support CCR's mission to rescue cats from trees in 2023 - which costs an average of $350 per rescue - please visit our website www.canopycatrescue.com and click "donate" or via Venmo @canopycatrescue!

We rescued approximately 800 kitties this year and expect to rescue even more next year, hopefully by expanding our rescue efforts! We can only do this with the help of our generous donors and kitty lovers like you!



You can also shop our Bonfire store to support our rescue efforts here - You can also shop our Bonfire store to support our rescue efforts here - https://www.bonfire.com/store/kittystarofccr/



You'll want to check out our new "Kitty Star of CCR" logo featuring this year's winner and spokescat Omar, and our general CCR logo merch! Shop. Save. Kitties!



Have a safe and happy "Mew" year everyone! See you in 2023... from up in the tallest trees!





Purrs and Toe Beans,

Team CCR





