What should we do about climate change in Lake Forest Park?
Thursday, December 29, 2022
1. Take the Lake Forest Park Climate Action Survey here. December 31, 2022 is the last day to take the survey.
The Lake Forest Park Climate Action Committee is working on a plan for the city. The committee is looking at the specific sources of emissions in the city and what the city can do about eliminating or reducing these emissions.
The Climate Action Committee will be developing a climate action plan. The objective of the plan is to reduce our community’s use of fossil fuels and help us adapt to our changing climate.
2. Take the survey and tell the committee: What are the issues you are concerned about? What should the city be doing?
4. If you would like to stay up to date on the Climate Action Committee’s work join the “Notify Me” link on the City’s website.
