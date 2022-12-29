January 2023 Author events at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

JANUARY 2023 EVENTS

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.



Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



( ★ ) – denotes ticketed event

( ⁂ ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers





Thursday, January 5 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Gerald Elias

Murder at the Royal Albert: A Daniel Jacobus Mystery

A former violinist with the Boston Symphony and associate concertmaster of the Utah Symphony, Elias will discuss the 8th installment in his Daniel Jacobus mystery series (a truly “classical” whodunnit) and perform excerpts from Vivaldi's "Autumn" from The Four Seasons.



Tuesday, January 10 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Seanan McGuire

Lost in the Moment and Found

A young girl discovers an infinite variety of worlds in this standalone tale of the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Wayward Children series. Lost in the Moment and Found tells us that childhood and innocence, once lost, can never be found. *Masks required*



Wednesday, January 11 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Erica Miner with David B. Schlosser

Aria for Murder

In Erica Miner's high-stakes thriller, a famous conductor of the Metropolitan Opera is assassinated on the podium. A former Metropolitan Opera Orchestra violinist herself, Miner is now an award-winning author, lecturer, screenwriter, and arts journalist.



Thursday, January 12 at 4:30pm PT ( Virtual )

Ross Benjamin

The Diaries of Franz Kafka

in partnership with Community Bookstore (Brooklyn)

Here is Ross Benjamin’s essential new translation of Kafka’s complete, uncensored diaries—a revelation of the idiosyncrasies and rough edges of one of the twentieth century’s most influential writers. “Supplemented with 78 pages of invaluable notes, the fruit of half a century of Kafka scholarship.” (J. M. Coetzee)



Thursday, January 12 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Denny Sargent

Werewolf Pack Magick: A Shapeshifter's Book of Shadows

Sargent teaches ecstatic shapeshifting experiences, newly revived from ancient traditions and designed to free you from the restrictive chains of civilization. Werewolf Pack Magick offers a wide variety of activities, including pack initiation and werewolf divination.



Monday, January 16 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Local Author Open Mic

Calling all local writers and poets! Come share your work and develop your craft with other local authors on the third Monday of every month. For consignment requests, see thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Tuesday, January 17 at 6pm PT ( Virtual )

Clarence Lusane with Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy

Taking up the debate over the future of the twenty-dollar bill, Lusane uses the question of Harriet Tubman vs. Andrew Jackson as a lens through which to view the current state of our nation's ongoing reckoning with the legacies of slavery and foundational white supremacy. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, author of An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States, joins in conversation.



Tuesday, January 17 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Kate Alice Marshall

What Lies in the Woods: A Novel

The Seattle author presents her first thriller for adults, about three friends with a secret worth killing for. “I loved everything about this beautifully written and impossible to put down book. I was hooked from the first clever and deliciously dark page and couldn't stop reading.” (Alice Feeney)



★ [SOLD OUT] Wednesday, January 25 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Deb Perelman with Aran Goyoaga

Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files

From Cozy Chicken and Dumplings to Fettuccine with White Ragú, and from Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies to Strawberry Summer Stack Cake, Deb's new book is a collection of essential recipes for meals you'll want to prepare again and again. Aran Goyoaga, Seattle’s three-time James Beard award finalist and our favorite gluten-free specialist, joins in conversation. *Tickets required. This event is sold out.*



⁂ Thursday, January 26 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Jessica Vitalis, Gabrielle K. Byrne, Jewell Parker Rhodes, and Ash Van Otterloo

In partnership with "Magic in the Middle," a series of monthly book talks designed to help teachers, librarians, and caregivers introduce readers to new middle grade fantasy books, Jessica Vitalis reads from her new book The Rabbit's Gift and hosts a roundtable discussion with a group of stellar children’s book authors.



⁂ Tuesday, January 31 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Megan Paasch with Cookie Hiponia

Dream to Me

From Snoqualmie debut author Megan Paasch comes a YA contemporary fantasy about generational magic, grief, and what it takes to forgive ourselves. Cookie Hiponia, author of We Belong, joins in conversation.



Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.













