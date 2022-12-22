Shoreline road closure map and other winter storm resources
Thursday, December 22, 2022
|Check the map for current conditions
Depending on conditions, the City of Shoreline may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map.
Additional closures may be added as conditions are assessed.
Winter Storm Resources
- Shoreline StormReady
- Seattle City Light Outage Map
- Power Outage Safety and carbon monoxide poisoning prevention information
- Recology service updates
- Metro Transit snow routing alerts
- Community Transit
- NOAA Weather Updates
