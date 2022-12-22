Shoreline road closure map and other winter storm resources

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Check the map for current conditions

Depending on conditions, the City of Shoreline may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map

Additional closures may be added as conditions are assessed.

Winter Storm Resources


Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
