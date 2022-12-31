Rick Passek presentation at Olympic Fly Fishers on June 10

Rick Passek still water fishing specialist
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Rick Passek, Tuesday January 10, 2023, from 6 - 8pm. 

A still water specialist, Rick will present “Beginning Fly Fishing” via Zoom for our January in person meeting at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

When not fishing, Rick spends his time teaching and writing. 

His books include “The Freshman Flyfisher”
and “The Freshman Flyfisher's Insect Guide.”

The meeting is open to the public. Join us! For more information, visit: olympicflyfishers.com



