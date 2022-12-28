Apply to join the Community Advisory Board for the King County Sheriff's Office

King County recently announced the launch of a new Community Advisory Board for the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).





It will bring together public safety experts, community members, and advocates to support and advise in the creation of a just, dynamic, and responsive public safety system.





The Community Advisory Board will have between 10 – 15 members, selected to represent different backgrounds and geographies reflective of the communities where KCSO provides policing.





Individuals interested in serving on the Community Advisory Board should submit a letter of interest, explaining their desire and qualifications. Applications will be accepted until January 31, 2023.









More information about the board and details on the application process can be found here



