LFP Police Blotter as of 12-7-2022

Lake Forest Park police blotter 12-7-2022

















On 11-04-22, Officers responded to a domestic violence call. The caller stated her husband slapped her in the face during an argument. Officers found history of domestic calls at the residence. Officers completed an investigation and sent assault charges to the spouse.Officers arrested a suspect in a theft at Ross. The suspect admitted stealing clothing, hats, and shoes from the store. The suspect was found in possession of a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka with a partially attached broken Rite-Aid security lock. The suspect claimed that he purchased the vodka. When the questioned further, he said he bought it from someone else who had stolen it.On 11-05-22, a strong windstorm went through our city. Officers and Public Works crews worked through the night and day conducting traffic control and street closures. Officers also responded to several traffic collisions, two DUI investigations and arrests during the storm and power outage.Officers responded to three death investigations over the last two weeks, consisting of medical conditions, two calls were CPR, and an AED were utilized.On 11-16-22, a fight occurred at Ballinger Estates between two tenants. One of the tenants was playing loud music, which was reported as being a constant issue over several months. The other tenant knocked on the door to ask the male occupant to turn down the music. The subject initially threw something at the door, which the complainant then opened. The tenant immediately attacked the complainant inside his apartment. The victim stated said he was punched in the head three times and knocked to the floor by the suspect. The victim stated he was able to get up and the suspect then chased him down the hallway. The victim stated that as he was chased, the suspect told him he had a gun and threatened to shoot him. The specific threat was he would “make me bleed” the next time. The suspect was arrested for assault.A small child called 911 to say hi to the police. Ofc. Carlsrud had conversation on how to use 911 and invited him to come by the police station one day to say hi.An officer located a lost dog. The officer called the number on the collar and eventually received a call-back from the dog owner and claimed her dog. The dog had bolted after a deer and was separated from its owner.Officers were dispatched to a possible fight, the reporting person (RP) stated they heard a fight and yelling. The RP stated he heard someone say "come outside, you’re dead” outside his bedroom door. Officers investigated determining there was no fight. Another tenant was woken up by officers, who indicated there was no sign of disturbance within the residence.A husband called reporting his wife had been missing for a several hours. Officers located the wife in the backyard where she had fallen, injuring her shoulder. The husband stated his wife suffers from dementia. Shoreline Fire provided husband with resources.Det. Teschlog responded to Lake Forest Park Elementary School for a malicious mischief report. Principal Minor advised that sometime over the weekend someone had damaged roofing material at the school and had burned some signage. She then advised that two staff members had signed in at the school the day before and had observed an unknown number of juveniles on the roof. The staff scared them off but did not call the police. They believed the unidentified juveniles caused the damage.An officer contacted two subjects washing a truck at Subaru's Only. The truck had no license or vehicle ID. One subject stayed and spoke with officers, the second walked away. Officers arrested the subject on a Lynnwood warrant and issued him a trespass warning from Subarus Only. The vehicle was impounded for VIN verification, and later confirmed stolen out of Marysville. The vehicle had catalytic converter cutting tools inside the cab along with stolen mail.Officers responded to a possible fight at Deja Vu. A subject was reportedly becoming aggressive and had attacked a staff member. Officers determined the subject had been involved in an altercation with security. At the businesses request the subject was issued a trespass warning and escorted from the property.An unknown subject detonated a battery of commercial grade fireworks in the parking lot of city hall. They were positioned to fire directly into a stand of trees and within feet of a motorhome. Officers collected the spent fireworks for fingerprint processing and collected video surveillance of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.Officers contacted a subject in a motorhome in the parking lot of the mall. It was determined the owner works a business at the mall. The owner stated they are homeless other than the motorhome. Resource/housing assistance information provided.In the Sheridan Heights neighborhood, a resident reported an unknown person/s had removed and stolen a catalytic converter from their vehicle sometime overnight.