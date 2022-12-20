Canopy Cat Rescue is still on the job

Felix was 12 days in a tree

See the YouTube video of the rescue By Diane Hettrick





The arborists / cat rescuers of Canopy Cat Rescue (CCR) are my heroes. They travel Puget Sound from Bellingham to Olympia getting cats out of trees. I think I have the distinction of having owned the only cat in the known universe who knew how to climb down a tree. The rest are great at climbing up, particularly when they are being chased by a coyote, but can't get back down.





The CCR guys climb 100' trees to coax kitties into nets to take them safely to their owners on the ground. And they only ask for donations!





They just published an Ask with the one year anniversary of their Mewsletter:





"In this edition, with our #KittyStarofCCR Omar prominently featured... in a bread basket no less (his merch will be launching soon!) - you'll read about Felix, the sweetest grey kitty with his moon eyes who was adopted because of a professional business pitch, survived a house fire and then went missing 13 days in a tree with the family giving up all hope... until CCR saved the day!



"You can read the "mews" with this link -



"We have so many big plans for CCR to expand our reach to be able save cats in other areas. We need to train new climbers with extensive knowledge of cat behavior and we can do that in the future with your help!



"We want to assist as many families and kitties like Felix' that we can, which is why we humbly ask you to consider making a tax-deductible donation this holiday by December 31st.





"You can do this in many ways - visit our website and donate here - https://www.canopycatrescue.com/donate-.html , our Venmo @canopycatrescur , create a Facebook or Instagram campaign and outreach to your kitty loving network (it's SO easy), become a monthly supporter, make a planned gift or a gift of stock... or just share our organization with your friends and family!



"No matter which way you decide to give, it makes a HUGE difference for us and cats who need our help, both kitties with families and stray kitties. Last year we rescued around 720 cat and this year over 800. So we definitely need your help so we can keep growing! You helped us do this!



"Thank you so much for believing in what we do, and for your unwavering support. All of us and the kitties we save wish you a very meowy holiday with lots of purrs and chin scratches! If you need assistance making a donation, please reach out to



"Thank you so much for believing in what we do, and for your unwavering support. All of us and the kitties we save wish you a very meowy holiday with lots of purrs and chin scratches! If you need assistance making a donation, please reach out to erin@canopycatrescue.com

"Tis the season for our one year anniversary of our CCR "Mews" AND for giving so that CCR can help rescue more cats who need us in the coming years.