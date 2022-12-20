Space available in Hopelink's English for Work orientations
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Winter quarter orientations are offered on January 4 and 5. New students can contact us now to register.
We are eager to welcome Afghan and Ukrainian refugees into our program. Please see our webpage for flyers in Dari, Pashto, Ukrainian, and other languages.
About English for Work
This one-quarter program supports refugees and immigrants with improving their English language skills and preparing for employment. Students practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing while learning about topics such as skills and strengths, job search, resumes, and interviewing.
Near the end of the quarter, students participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers—a highlight of the program!
Class Information
- Students participate in online class on Zoom two times per week. Hopelink computers are available to borrow if needed.
- Morning and evening class options are available.
- Classes are best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.
- Students must: plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)
- be 18 years or older
- not have a temporary visa (for example, individuals who have a B, F, J, M, or other non-immigrant visa are not eligible)
- live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, or surrounding cities)
