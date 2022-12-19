Blue Christmas service Wednesday at Saint Dunstan's

Monday, December 19, 2022

Saint Dunstan’s The Church that Feeds People is having a Blue Christmas service this Wednesday December 21st at 7pm. This service is a somber time to stop and allow yourself the time to feel some of the harder emotions that the Christmas season can bring up but are also more difficult to grapple with when surrounded by “holiday cheer”.

You can RSVP on our Eventbrite

722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133



