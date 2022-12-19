Blue Christmas service Wednesday at Saint Dunstan's

We are Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents who strive to provide you with news and information about the area in which we live and work. We cover Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and some events and destinations in surrounding areas.
Saint Dunstan’s The Church that Feeds People is having a Blue Christmas service this Wednesday December 21st at 7pm. This service is a somber time to stop and allow yourself the time to feel some of the harder emotions that the Christmas season can bring up but are also more difficult to grapple with when surrounded by “holiday cheer”.
