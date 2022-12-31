Point Wells: Disappointment and uncertainty in the wake of decision by state Court of Appeals





In its project narrative, BSRE stated: "The Point Wells Urban Center Plan assumes full use of this provision."





BSRE assumed wrong.

In 2018 and again in 2021, the County denied BSRE’s applications because they substantially conflicted with Code requirements. One conflict stood out: BSRE’s plans included many buildings taller than the County’s 90-foot maximum. This was a Code conflict because the County concluded that BSRE did not satisfy the Code's “additional height” conditions necessary to permit buildings taller than 90 feet. The state Court of Appeals agreed. Relying solely on the building height conflict, it upheld the County’s denial of BSRE’s applications.

It is a mystery why, in 2011, BSRE did not ask the County for written confirmation that its assumption was correct. It could have asked the County for a formal Code Interpretation on the maximum building height— perhaps BSRE's single most important critical path issue. The entirety of its plans depended on having buildings taller than 90 feet.

"Central Village" site concept drawing from BSRE Even after the County alerted BSRE in 2015 of concerns about whether BSRE satisfied the Code's "additional height" conditions, BSRE continued to assume that 180-foot buildings were allowable. (The County alerted BSRE promptly after receiving input from the public arguing that, due to the lack of high capacity transit access, buildings taller than 90 feet were not permitted.) It is a mystery why, even after the County alerted BSRE in 2015, BSRE did not to ask the County for a formal Code Interpretation on the maximum building height.





If a Code Interpretation had been sought, and if the County had responded by confirming that 90 feet was the maximum building height due to BSRE not satisfying the high capacity transit and other conditions, everyone would have known years ago that 180-foot buildings were not permitted at Point Wells.





BSRE would have revised its plans years ago, with no buildings taller than 90 feet. The parties would have avoided the years-long fight over the maximum building height and various dependent issues. The County, the public, the City of Shoreline, the Town of Woodway, and BSRE all would have saved vast amounts of time and money.





Uncertainty about what’s next: More court proceedings? Will BSRE apply to develop Point Wells as an Urban Village?





BSRE can ask the state Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision upholding the denial of BSRE’s applications, and/or BSRE could petition the state Supreme Court to review the decision (there is no appeal of right). We should know by late January how BSRE decides to proceed.





If the decision by state Court of Appeals stands, and if BSRE still wishes to develop Point Wells, it would need to start over, and apply to develop the site as an “Urban Village,” the site’s current designation. Urban Villages are not required to provide direct access to high capacity transit.





1. If Point Wells remains part of unincorporated Snohomish County.





Assuming Point Wells continues to be a part of unincorporated Snohomish County, BSRE would submit its Urban Village plans to the County for approval under the County’s development code governing Urban Villages (SCC 30.31A.115). Three provisions of interest are:





— The maximum building height is 75 feet, but the County’s planning director may recommend a height increase in appropriate locations within the Urban Village of up to an additional 50 feet when the applicant prepares an environmental impact statement, and where such increased height in designated locations does not unreasonably interfere with the views from nearby residential structures.





— The County’s more protective post-OSO landslide hazard rules will apply to any development at Point Wells.





— Maximum residential density is 44 residential units per gross acre. If all of Point Wells were considered as one site, the maximum density would be 2,684 residential units (= 44 X 61 acres).



Importantly, this theoretical maximum density is subject to other restrictions and requirements that likely would reduce the density considerably. For instance, SCC 30.31A.115(9) provides special requirements applicable to Point Wells, including the following:



"The applicant shall successfully negotiate binding agreements for public services, utilities or infrastructure that are to be provided by entities other than the county [(for example, the City of Shoreline)] prior to the county approving a development permit that necessitates the provision of public services, utilities or infrastructure; [and] The intensity of development shall be consistent with the level of service standards adopted by the entity identified as providing the public service, utility or infrastructure.”





Transportation Corridor Study Since the City of Shoreline has adopted a 4,000 average daily trip limit for the 2-lane Richmond Beach Drive (currently the only access to Point Wells), this limit alone could reduce the number of permitted residential units considerably.

Further, the number of units could possibly be reduced as a result of the environmental review required by Washington’s State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).





2. If Point Wells is annexed by the Town of Woodway or the City of Shoreline.





A few years ago, the Town of Woodway and the City of Shoreline entered into an agreement that gives the Town the first right to annex Point Wells, provided it takes certain steps by June 11, 2023. If the Town fails to act by the deadline, then the City gets the right to annex Point Wells.



