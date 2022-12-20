Photo:Poem - Christmas Tree

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Boeing Creek Park photo by Tom Wear

Christmas Tree

See the meaning in the seed
Recipe awaiting life and growth
Its story waiting to be told.

Hear the whisper speaking truth.
See the quiet dance of fingers.
It is so graceful to behold.

Feel the fresh against your touch,
Breathe the scent and fill your lungs,
Calm the noise of daylong stress.

Evergreens mean so much, no wonder
We cherish and remember
There in the dark of winter night.

An evergreen tree is ours to ponder.
It leaves room for hope to grow
All year long. And in December

We love it, light it tenderly
And hang our cherished memories.
As it bathes us in it’s glow.

Dec. 9, 2022 Vicki Westberg



