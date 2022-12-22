AG Ferguson files lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Photo by Stephen Foster on Unsplash
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit today against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid, whose pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic. 

Ferguson asserts the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their collective responsibility to prevent the overuse of opioid prescriptions.

Ferguson also announced today resolutions with five other companies that produced or sold opioids. This will bring Washington state’s total recoveries to more than $1.1 billion for funding opioid abatement and treatment programs.

These announced resolutions are not final until certain conditions are met: Each company will evaluate the number of states that join then decide whether to proceed with notices to local governments.

“Opioids tore apart Washington families, overburdened our health care system and caused an epidemic of addiction we are still struggling to contain,” Ferguson said. 
“My office won a billion dollars to help fund recovery efforts, but I am not done. I will continue to hold accountable the corporations that enriched themselves off the suffering of Washington families.”

More information here



Posted by DKH at 3:57 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  