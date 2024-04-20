Dates changed for closure on 145th from 3rd to 8th

Saturday, April 20, 2024


The waterline work scheduled for 145th from 3rd to 8th NE has been pushed out a week.

The new date for this work is Sunday, April 28 through Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The work will be done at night from 9pm to 5am the following morning. 
 
The street will be restricted just east of 5th Ave NE on NE 145th St. 
 
Drivers should expect delays and uniformed police officers flagging the intersection of 5th Ave NE and NE 145th St. 

It will be noisy and may disrupt bus routes. Check the King County Metro website for details. 

Contact Outreach specialist: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469 

Other area projects:

The City of Shoreline is working on Phase 1 of the 145th Street Corridor Project. This work is a seven-month closure of NE 145th Street between the southbound I-5 ramps and 1st Avenue NE.
For more information, visit: engage.shorelinewa.gov/145corridor



