Visit the Tempestry Project at Spartan Rec Center

Friday, April 19, 2024

Tempestry photo courtesy City of Shoreline

In honor of Earth Day come visit the Shoreline Tempestry Project.

It is a collaborative effort of 11 local fiber artists to represent global warming data in visual form. 

The project spans the years 1950 to 2022. Patterns were created from National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data for Seattle Tacoma Airport. 

The project is a collaborative effort of local fiber artists to bring attention to Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan

