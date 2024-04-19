Visit the Tempestry Project at Spartan Rec Center
Friday, April 19, 2024
|Tempestry photo courtesy City of Shoreline
In honor of Earth Day come visit the Shoreline Tempestry Project.
It is a collaborative effort of 11 local fiber artists to represent global warming data in visual form.
The project spans the years 1950 to 2022. Patterns were created from National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data for Seattle Tacoma Airport.
The project is a collaborative effort of local fiber artists to bring attention to Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan.
