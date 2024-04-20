175th tests Shoreline’s commitment to bike lanes and tree preservation

Councilmember Keith Scully told city staff, “so instead of saying: ‘how wide do we need it to move pedestrians most efficiently? How protected does the bike lane need to be for maximum safety?’… Let’s start by saying what sacrifices can we make, what compromises can we make in order to save trees. And the test for me is 175th.“

An aerial view shows the 175th and Meridian intersection, the location of phase-one of the 175th corridor project and the site where a collapse could be caused by an earthquake





The 175th project will be completed in phases starting with phase one which includes seismic mitigations and improvements to the intersection of 175th and Meridian Ave.The city says an earthquake could cause portions of 175th street adjacent to Ronald Bog to collapse and has applied for grants to pay for the mitigations.Scully and Ademasu worked together to bring the 175th street project back for discussion again at the June 3rd city council meeting.