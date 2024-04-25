Summer swimming opportunities at Yost Pool in Edmonds
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Yost Penguins are back! Make friends and race against other local teams with an emphasis on FUN. The Craze Summer Swim League is a fun, low-key swim team experience for area swimmers ages 5-18.
Participating teams include the cities of Edmonds, Snohomish, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
Registration for the Penguins Summer Swim Team at Yost pool is open. Full information for Swim Team is here
Summer Swim Lessons are also available at Yost starting on June 24, 2024. Lessons are Monday - Friday except on holidays and run in 2-week sessions.
There are swim lessons for all levels from beginning preschoolers to adults. Registration for the first session will begin June 20th at 8pm. Full information for Swim Lesson is here
Yost Pool is located at 9535 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds, WA 98020
