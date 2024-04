Photo courtesy Washington State Patrol

State Trooper Rick Johnson posted this photo of zebras on I-90. State Trooper Rick Johnson posted this photo of zebras on I-90.





He said "This is a first for me and all patrol troopers involved.





"Four zebras that were being transported got loose when the driver stopped to secure the trailer. He was going eastbound on I-90 to exit 32.





"The community has come together to help. One cornered, 3 outstanding."