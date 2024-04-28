Join Shoreline Community College for the opening of their new building

You are invited to the opening of the new Cedar building on the campus of Shoreline Community College. This event will take place on Thursday May 2, 2024, from 4:00-6:00pm









The new building was named Cedar to honor the rich cultural heritage of the Indigenous Peoples of the Pacific Northwest. The naming process was initiated as a collaborative effort with various tribes, including representatives of the Tulalip and Muckleshoot tribes, with a focus on engaging in meaningful conversations and respecting tribal perspectives.

The Cedar building is named after the prolific Western Red Cedar trees, x̌əpay̓ac in Southern Lushootseed, which are beloved by Pacific Northwest Tribal Nations.



Thank you to the donors who generously helped us build this building. Your support and generosity inspires us!



Shoreline Community College Associated Student Government, Bristol Myers Squibb, Seagen, Julia Calhoun, Don & Brenda Mallett, Harley & Michele O'Neil, Cheryl Roberts & Miller Adams, Bill & Mary Schneider, Scott Saunders & Irene Wagner, Shoreline Rotary Foundation, Ruth Kagi, Carl L Hossman Family Foundation, Ken & Pearl Noreen, AGC Biologics, Vince & Pamela Madden, The Estate of Laura Rogers, Chuck Olson Chevrolet Kia, Ed & Cindy Neff, Catherine & Karl D'Ambrosio, Jonelle Johnson, Shirley Lampkin, Tom & Pam Lux, Tony Doupé, Gidget & Dennis Terpstra, Clifford Frederickson, Doug Jackson, Jeffrey & Rachel King, Jim & Mary Rohrback, Wells Fargo Advisors, The Boeing Company, Schwab Charitable



To learn more, we encourage you to view this short video. The new building was named Cedar to honor the rich cultural heritage of the Indigenous Peoples of the Pacific Northwest. The naming process was initiated as a collaborative effort with various tribes, including representatives of the Tulalip and Muckleshoot tribes, with a focus on engaging in meaningful conversations and respecting tribal perspectives.

This building was designed specifically to deliver cutting-edge instruction in biology, chemistry, phlebotomy, medical lab technology, biotechnology, biomanufacturing, advanced manufacturing, and mechatronics; providing Shoreline Community College students with unparalleled resources for a state-of-the-art learning experience.