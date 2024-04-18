LFP Water District plant exchange kick-off April 20, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024

LFP Water District is all set to celebrate Earth Day with our Plant Exchange Kick-off event this year which will be at the District yard on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm

Lake Forest Park Water District

In 2019 we started an annual plant exchange which was a great success. Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!

Beginning now and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this plant exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants. 

Come down and peruse the plants at our office near the entrance gate.

Our list of guidelines is short, please continue to:
  • Identify your donations as best you can with tags.
  • Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)
  • Leave as many plants as you take.
  • Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see below)
The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!
Please practice social distancing during your visit this year.

We have a number of these plants:
  • Hairy Honeysuckle
  • Red Twig Dogwood
  • Douglas Fir
  • Pacific Crabapple
  • Rose Campion
  • Oregon Grape
  • Salal
  • Hosta
Noxious weeds

Please help control noxious weeds – King County has information and identification guides including this Citizen’s Guide. You may even be interested in using your smartphone to report noxious weeds. 


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  