LFP Water District plant exchange kick-off April 20, 2024

LFP Water District is all set to celebrate Earth Day with our Plant Exchange Kick-off event this year which will be at the District yard on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm

















Our list of guidelines is short, please continue to: Identify your donations as best you can with tags.

Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)

Leave as many plants as you take.

Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see below) The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!



We have a number of these plants:

Hairy Honeysuckle

Red Twig Dogwood

Douglas Fir

Pacific Crabapple

Rose Campion

Oregon Grape

Salal

Please help control noxious weeds – King County has information and identification guides including this Citizen’s Guide . You may even be interested in using your smartphone to report noxious weeds.



In 2019 we started an annual plant exchange which was a great success. Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!Beginning now and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this plant exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants.