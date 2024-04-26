KCSO Maritime Unit trains with SWAT team for shipboard problems on the Sound



This training tested our ability to plan and execute a mission on the Puget Sound and better prepare us to respond to a maritime threat or incident in our region.





The training involved tactical personnel, various Marine units (boats) and both our Guardian 1 (Bell 407 patrol) and Guardian 2 (UH-1 Huey) helicopters.



The King County Sheriff’s Office is one of few regional assets that train for these types of situations.





