KCSO Maritime Unit trains with SWAT team for shipboard problems on the Sound
Friday, April 26, 2024
|Screenshot from KCSO video of training on Puget Sound
Last Thursday, the King County Sheriff's Office TAC-30 (SWAT), in partnership with Port of Seattle, Washington State Patrol Fish and Wildlife, and the City of Seattle conducted a maritime exercise in Puget Sound aboard the King County Metro Transit Water Taxi.
This training tested our ability to plan and execute a mission on the Puget Sound and better prepare us to respond to a maritime threat or incident in our region.
The training involved tactical personnel, various Marine units (boats) and both our Guardian 1 (Bell 407 patrol) and Guardian 2 (UH-1 Huey) helicopters.
The King County Sheriff’s Office is one of few regional assets that train for these types of situations.
