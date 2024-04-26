KCSO Maritime Unit trains with SWAT team for shipboard problems on the Sound

Friday, April 26, 2024

Screenshot from KCSO video of training on Puget Sound

Last Thursday, the King County Sheriff's Office TAC-30 (SWAT), in partnership with Port of Seattle, Washington State Patrol Fish and Wildlife, and the City of Seattle conducted a maritime exercise in Puget Sound aboard the King County Metro Transit Water Taxi.
 
This training tested our ability to plan and execute a mission on the Puget Sound and better prepare us to respond to a maritime threat or incident in our region. 

The training involved tactical personnel, various Marine units (boats) and both our Guardian 1 (Bell 407 patrol) and Guardian 2 (UH-1 Huey) helicopters.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is one of few regional assets that train for these types of situations. 

