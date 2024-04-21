"To Be Among The Trees - An Arboreal Poetry Workshop" at Dunn Gardens

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens

"To Be Among The Trees-An Arboreal Poetry Workshop"

Saturday, May 11, 2024 @3pm

Cost: Members- $10 | Not-Yet-Members- $15





Time will be given to contemplate and write in response to a tree of your choice, with simple poetic forms to write into. We will end by celebrating together in honoring, through our words, the sensuous details and beauty of the trees that surround us.



To Be Among Trees, for seasoned or beginning writers alike, will take place in Dunn Gardens, a beautiful oasis in North Seattle with over 70 Heritage trees. We will meet outside (with access to bathrooms) and spend time writing in the gardens. A canopy will be provided in case of rain. A small break is included. Please bring a snack and drink for yourself.



Mary Oak is passionate about using writing as a way to honor our embeddedness within the living Earth. For over 20 years she has enjoyed leading students in awakening perception, sensuous engagement, and heart awareness in relation to the plant kingdom in Waldorf teacher training, through her home studio and in her Sacred Botany : Revisioning the Plant Kingdom classes at Antioch University.





Come write, inspired by trees in spring glory on the beautiful grounds of Dunn Gardens. We will turn our attention to our green companions through listening to arboreal poems and engaging in practices to open our perception.