Are you missing some pictures?

Stolen picture recovered

Photo courtesy LFP Police

Yesterday, LFP patrol officers recovered a stolen vehicle and found, just outside the car, two picture frames. Yesterday, LFP patrol officers recovered a stolen vehicle and found, just outside the car, two picture frames.





At this time, we don't know if there is a connection between the stolen car and the pictures left on the ground, but we would like to give the two items back to the owner.





Photo courtesy LFP Police

Please take a look at the pictures and send an email to Lieutenant Zanella if they are yours. Please take a look at the pictures and send an email to Lieutenant Zanella if they are yours.





Thank you!







