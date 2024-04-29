Are you missing some pictures?
Monday, April 29, 2024
|Stolen picture recovered
Photo courtesy LFP Police
Yesterday, LFP patrol officers recovered a stolen vehicle and found, just outside the car, two picture frames.
At this time, we don't know if there is a connection between the stolen car and the pictures left on the ground, but we would like to give the two items back to the owner.
|Photo courtesy LFP Police
Please take a look at the pictures and send an email to Lieutenant Zanella if they are yours.
Thank you!
