Scenic SR 20 North Cascades Highway now open

SR 20 North Cascades Highway opened after its annual winter closure on Friday, April 19.

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Following a final avalanche control mission on Monday, April 15, 2024 WSDOT reopened SR 20/North Cascades Highway on Friday morning, April 19.





This section of SR 20 from milepost 134 to 171 closes every winter due to safety and access concerns. The road closed for the winter on November 30, 2023; spring clearing began March 25.





WSDOT crews will clear the road and shoulder and any pullout areas needed for maintenance work, but otherwise, there are few facilities open and no cell service through the mountain passes.







