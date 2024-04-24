Scenic SR 20 North Cascades Highway now open
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
|SR 20 North Cascades Highway opened after its annual winter closure on Friday, April 19.
Photo courtesy WSDOT
Following a final avalanche control mission on Monday, April 15, 2024 WSDOT reopened SR 20/North Cascades Highway on Friday morning, April 19.
This section of SR 20 from milepost 134 to 171 closes every winter due to safety and access concerns. The road closed for the winter on November 30, 2023; spring clearing began March 25.
The 33-mile long North Cascades Highway is sometimes referred to the as the “North Cross” as the northernmost east-west route over the Cascade mountains.
Even with the highway reopened for the season, travelers should be prepared for the potential for snow and ice while traveling through the mountain passes and should keep in mind that many of the United States Forest Service and National Park Service facilities have not yet opened for the season.
WSDOT crews will clear the road and shoulder and any pullout areas needed for maintenance work, but otherwise, there are few facilities open and no cell service through the mountain passes.
