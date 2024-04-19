How to parent ADHD children is topic of Eastside CHADD zoom meeting April 29, 2024
ADHD is a neurobiological condition which leads to unexpected challenges throughout the lifespan. Dr Hinshaw will explain ADHD so we have information based upon science, not myths, so that we can employ best practices to help those with ADHD thrive.
Dr. Hinshaw, Ph.D., noted researcher who conducted the first longitudinal study of ADHD in girls, will join us on April 29th from 7 to 8:30pm to explain what are those best practices so we can understand and effectively address ADHD.
Dr. Hinshaw is Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UC San Francisco. His latest book is Straight Talk about Girls with ADHD, Guilford Press, 2022.
Please invite your child’s teacher, school support staff, pediatricians, therapists, and coaches to this important meeting so that when they learn more about ADHD, they can also provide the positive support needed by those with ADHD.
Please send your questions prior to the meeting to info@eastside-chadd.org
Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. To join Eastside CHADD for priority enrollment for this and future presentations, go to our JOIN EASTSIDE CHADD page. Your membership helps to support Eastside CHADD to bring you important knowledge about best practices in the field of ADHD.
Priority registrations now open for members.
To register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
- Put the word “Hinshaw" in the subject line.
- Your first and last name
- Your Eastside CHADD membership number
- Email address to receive the ZOOM link (If it's different than the one you used to send the email)
- Telephone number so we can contact you in the event of changes to the scheduled event
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 7pm to learn how to support your children, your clients and your students.
The Zoom invitation will be sent before Monday, April 29th.
If you have still not received your invitation by 8:00am on Monday, April 29th, please immediately email info@Eastside-CHADD.org and we will send you a new link.
