How to parent ADHD children is topic of Eastside CHADD zoom meeting April 29, 2024

Eastside CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder) welcomes Dr. Stephen Hinshaw, who will explain how to parent ADHD children.





ADHD is a neurobiological condition which leads to unexpected challenges throughout the lifespan. Dr Hinshaw will explain ADHD so we have information based upon science, not myths, so that we can employ best practices to help those with ADHD thrive.



Dr. Hinshaw, Ph.D., noted researcher who conducted the first longitudinal study of ADHD in girls, will join us on April 29th from 7 to 8:30pm to explain what are those best practices so we can understand and effectively address ADHD.





Dr. Hinshaw is Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UC San Francisco. His latest book is Straight Talk about Girls with ADHD, Guilford Press, 2022.