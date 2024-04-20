Does your feline furball have STAR power? Show the world in the SAFe Tenth Anniversary RePURRsentative (STAR) Photo Contest
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue), a no-kill, nonprofit rescue organization in Shoreline's Ballinger Village, is celebrating ten years of taking in, caring for and finding families for homeless cats of all ages and needs.
To commemorate this milestone, SAFe invites all friends of felines to submit a photo of the special kitty in their life to SAFe’s Tenth Anniversary RePURRsentative (STAR) Photo Contest
Submissions and voting take place online via this link: www.gogophotocontest.com/saferescue
The winning cat photo will be rendered into an original, hand-drawn pet portrait by local artist Sadie-Pie Designs. A digital version of this image will then be used in SAFe’s promotional tenth anniversary-themed merchandise and apparel.
Not only does this contest offer a fantastic way for cat parents to show off; all participation fees go directly to helping cats in need. Entries cost $10, with each vote costing $1. As of this writing, the contest has raised over half of its target goal of $25,000.
Both submission and voting will close at 11:59 PM on April 30, 2024.
To find out more, please contact Kelsi Eldredge at 206-582-2615.
“It’s been so much fun seeing everyone submitting their cats to support the Rescue kitties,” says Kelsi Eldredge, SAFe Rescue’s Development and Communications Manager. “It’s a great way to get the whole community involved!”
