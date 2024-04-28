LFP Mayor: Please take the time to slow down on our local roads





Also concerning are the 980 more citations that were issued for speeds between 35 and 39 mph.





These citations were issued when the warning lights on the sign were flashing and when children were present on the sidewalks and in the school area.



These trends are deeply concerning.



Please do your part and slow down -- our children and loved ones depend on all of us to keep them safe.



With respect,

Mayor Tom French





The City has also made an application to the Washington State Department of Transportation for reductions in the speed limits on our two State Routes.Tragically, each of the past several years, the number of fatalities on Washington’s roads has increased at an alarming rate. Last year was no exception with more than 800 fatalities setting a new record for the past 30 years. For context, the State of Washington has more than 100 cities and towns that have less than 800 residents. This alarming fatality number is equivalent to the loss of an entire small community.Near Brookside Elementary in 2022 over 1.3 million vehicles trips were logged. In 2023, traffic volume was over 1.6 million vehicles logged or a 23 percent increase.The increases in the number of citations near LFP elementary were smaller, but still significant.: 137 of the citations in 2023 were for speeds more than 40 mph, with the top speed being 56 mph.