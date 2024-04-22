NUHSA meeting Wednesday April 24, 2024 features speakers on youth supportive services

Monday, April 22, 2024

NUHSA focus on youth services April 24
NUHSA members and community partners!

Please join us next Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 9 - 10:30am via Zoom for our next member and community partner meeting - all are welcome!

Our speakers this month will focus on youth supportive services, and we are thrilled to welcome Friends of Youth, Lambert House and the Y Social Impact Center to share about their programs and services in our north-end communities.

We'll also welcome Tambi Cork, Kenmore's Housing & Human Services Manager, who will provide a sneak peak of the preliminary human services needs assessment results that the city is conducting and will finalize later this spring - don't miss it!

Register here. And feel free to bring your organization's updates and announcements.


