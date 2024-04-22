NUHSA meeting Wednesday April 24, 2024 features speakers on youth supportive services
Monday, April 22, 2024
Please join us next Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 9 - 10:30am via Zoom for our next member and community partner meeting - all are welcome!
Our speakers this month will focus on youth supportive services, and we are thrilled to welcome Friends of Youth, Lambert House and the Y Social Impact Center to share about their programs and services in our north-end communities.
We'll also welcome Tambi Cork, Kenmore's Housing & Human Services Manager, who will provide a sneak peak of the preliminary human services needs assessment results that the city is conducting and will finalize later this spring - don't miss it!
Register here. And feel free to bring your organization's updates and announcements.
