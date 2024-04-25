WSDOT: Scammers are impersonating Good To Go!



We would like to reassure you that under no circumstances do we disclose individual customer information for use by marketing firms. All Good To Go! customer information, including name, address and payment information, is kept confidential and private, and is protected by law.





If you receive one of the fraudulent emails or texts you should file a complaint with the IC3 at



at www.ic3.gov and be sure to include the phone number or email address from where the message was sent, and the website listed in the text of the message. Then delete the email or text.Although Good To Go! did not send these emails, please know we regret any inconvenience or concern it may have caused you.









We recently received reports from both customers and non-customers, of fraudulent emails and texts claiming to be Good To Go! advising customers of past due bills and providing a link to pay, or claiming to be from a collections agency working on behalf of Good To Go!.These messages were not sent by Good To Go! and customers should not click on the links in the email or open any attachments.. If you are questioning if any messages you receive are real you can always log into your account to check, or call customer service to verify. Any message Good To Go! would send you via email or text will also be visible on your account.and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) is investigating multiple complaints throughout the country.