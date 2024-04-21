Shoreline Community College announces first-ever Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Hygiene

Photo courtesy SCC Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is proud to announce the launch of its Bachelor of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene (BASDH) program, the first bachelor's degree offering at the College. Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is proud to announce the launch of its Bachelor of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene (BASDH) program, the first bachelor's degree offering at the College.









“This program is directly at the heart of our mission,” shared Dr. Lucas Rucks, Acting Vice President of Instruction at Shoreline. “We are using data to inform decisions, leveraging employer feedback, and putting out high-quality graduates to serve our communities exactly where they are needed most.”

With data indicating a national shortage of dental hygienists and an increasing demand for their services, Shoreline Community College is stepping up to bridge this gap by expanding its dental hygiene program. This innovative program aims to tackle the pressing need for qualified dental hygienists in Washington State, particularly in rural areas where access to dental care is limited.





Photo courtesy SCC

The BASDH program builds upon the existing curriculum, making it both easy and convenient for students while ensuring they receive high-quality education to meet the demands of the profession.



“Washington state has had an urgent need for dental care and dental care professionals for quite some time. We are thrilled with our partnership with the University of Washington for the location of this program and the launch of this new bachelor’s degree program in dental hygiene will be a huge boon to the state. "Shoreline is known for a stellar dental hygiene program and this expansion will help us have a broader impact on the region,” said Dr. Jack Kahn, President of Shoreline Community College about the new program.

Photo courtesy SCC

The BASDH program is a culmination of years of dedication and perseverance, overcoming significant obstacles to reach fruition. This degree maintains the rigorous standards of the existing dental hygiene program, with students completing 119 dental hygiene credits over the 8-quarter program.





The addition of the bachelor's program aligns with Shoreline Community College's commitment to workforce development and addressing critical needs in the healthcare sector.



Starting summer quarter 2024, the BASDH program will accept its first cohort of 20 students, who will graduate in June 2026.



