Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2





This position performs field reviews on state highways and develops a recommended response or plan of action to address operational or safety needs. This position resolves new or unique problems that may require coordination with multiple agencies or internal departments; solutions predominantly deal with roadway channelization, signing, intersection control, site distance, and barrier/clear zone.









Job description and application





The position also handles responses to the public and other agencies. Geographically, the position investigates issues in all five counties of Northwest Region. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region62,596 - $92,836 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 in Shoreline, WA. This position supports the organization’s mission by making the highways safer for the traveling public.