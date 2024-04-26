Pack the Park 5K on May 11, 2024 to provide food for children in Shoreline School
Friday, April 26, 2024
Pack the Park 5K is rolling your way! Join on May 11, 2024 for The 8th Annual Pack The Park 5k-ish benefiting The Friday Food Pack Program in the Shoreline School District.
Whether you run, walk, or roll, your participation brings snacks and smiles to children in need. This year's new route will take you through some beautiful LFP views!
Now more than ever the Friday Food Pack and Food 4 kids programs are an essential service for students experiencing food insecurity. These organizations provide supplemental food during the school year to students in the Lake Forest Park and Shoreline communities.
Since 2015 Pack The Park has donated over $65,000 to the Friday Food Packs and Food 4 Kids programs!
These food packs and food pantries help ensure that children receive adequate food on weekends and between classes and sports.
We will start our 5K in Pfingst Animal Acres Park, walk through the streets of Lake Forest Park to complete our route back in the Park. We plan to celebrate our achievements by gathering as a community with food, games and entertainment. We hope to make this year a memorable one!
All are welcome to participate in this event. Paid participants will receive a bib and race medal. Registration is $25 per adult and $15 for kids.
Unable to attend but want to help? DONATE HERE
The net proceeds and all donations will benefit students facing food insecurity in the Shoreline School District.
For more information about Food 4 Kids visit food4kidsshoreline.org
