Pack the Park 5K on May 11, 2024 to provide food for children in Shoreline School

Pack the Park 5K is rolling your way! Join on May 11, 2024 for The 8th Annual Pack The Park 5k-ish benefiting The Friday Food Pack Program in the Shoreline School District.





Whether you run, walk, or roll, your participation brings snacks and smiles to children in need. This year's new route will take you through some beautiful LFP views!

Registration is open now

Now more than ever the Friday Food Pack and Food 4 kids programs are an essential service for students experiencing food insecurity. These organizations provide supplemental food during the school year to students in the Lake Forest Park and Shoreline communities.





Since 2015 Pack The Park has donated over $65,000 to the Friday Food Packs and Food 4 Kids programs!





These food packs and food pantries help ensure that children receive adequate food on weekends and between classes and sports.