Third Annual SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour features north King County artists and their creative workspaces

top row: Dale Lindman (studio), Tim Cross (drawing), Liz Copland (ceramic)

bottom row: Robin Arnitz (painting), Iskra Johnson (print), Eva Isaksen (print)

This year marks the third year of SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour.





An inspiring and captivating event, SPOTLIGHT NORTH bolsters the arts in northern King County by celebrating local contemporary visual artists located in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and the northernmost reaches of north Seattle.





Visitors are encouraged to check out artists’ creative workspaces, see works-in-progress and purchase artwork.













Please check SPOTLIGHT NORTH website map for locations. This year's ten featured artists include Robin Arnitz, Laura Brodax, Liz Copland, Tim Cross, Shruti Ghatak, Eva Isaksen, Iskra Johnson, Amanda Knowles, Dale Lindman and Emma Jane Royer. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 4th and 5th from Noon - 5pm each day. The event is free and open to the public.





They work across a variety of media including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography and ceramics. Visitors will be able to engage the artists in discussion about their inspiration, creative process, tools, materials and completed work.



This year’s event is generously supported by the City of Shoreline, the Port of Seattle, 4Culture, and Cori Whitaker Homes.





