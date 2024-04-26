The Spring Boats Afloat Show docks at Seattle’s South Lake Union April 25-28, 2024 spotlighting more than 125 impressive motor yachts, a variety of sailboat offerings, high-end cruisers ideal for Northwest waters, high-performance craft, fishing models and much more.





Presented by the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association (NYBA) since 1978, this boating tradition offers a “go-to” opportunity to learn, dream and explore the latest boating lifestyle and technology trends.



The on-the-water showcase includes high quality shoreside exhibitors, family-friendly activities (the show is free for children 12 and under), a raffle supporting Salmon For Soldiers, tasty dining options, beverage choices and live music performances by top local talent.



“Women's Day” on Thursday, April 25 celebrates women’s growing involvement in boating. All are welcome, but women can purchase discounted tickets - $10 online or $11 at the door; valid for admission on Thursday, April 25th.



Show hours are

Thursday and Friday (April 25-26), 11am to 6pm

Saturday (April 27), 10am to 6pm

For more information visit

Admission is $22 for adults 18 and over, $5 for teens ages 13-17, and is free for children 12 and under. Tickets can also be purchased through the show’s website including discounted adult tickets ($20) and a multi-day “All Access Pass” for $35, available exclusively online at boatsafloatshow.com For more information visit www.boatsafloatshow.com . The Spring Boats Afloat Show is located at Lake Union Piers on the shores of South Lake Union at 901 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109







