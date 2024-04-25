Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhoods to host information meeting on 145th Street projects May 14, 2024



145th Street Projects, Tuesday May 14, 2024, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Would you like to learn more about the 7-month closure of NE 145th Street and the status of other projects around the 148th Street light rail station impacting your neighborhood?



The Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Associations invite you to join us the evening of May 14th for a presentation by City staff and an opportunity to ask questions about road closures and planned construction activities.



Discussion topics will include the 145th Street closure and detour routes, I-5 Interchange project, roundabouts, 145th Street Corridor project, tree impacts, 5th Ave NE traffic improvements, and the 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge project.





Hosted by the Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Associations.