Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhoods to host information meeting on 145th Street projects May 14, 2024
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Would you like to learn more about the 7-month closure of NE 145th Street and the status of other projects around the 148th Street light rail station impacting your neighborhood?
The Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Associations invite you to join us the evening of May 14th for a presentation by City staff and an opportunity to ask questions about road closures and planned construction activities.
Discussion topics will include the 145th Street closure and detour routes, I-5 Interchange project, roundabouts, 145th Street Corridor project, tree impacts, 5th Ave NE traffic improvements, and the 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge project.
Attend in person at Ridgecrest Elementary School gymnasium, 16516 10th Ave NE,
or attend remotely via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94794947990
Visit the 145th Street and I-5 Interchange Project webpage for more information and updates.
Hosted by the Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Associations.
We strive to make this event accessible to all. Please contact parkwoodneighbors@gmail.com with any questions about accessibility
