Friendship Academy offers summer camps for age 14 and up with intellectual disabilities

Monday, April 29, 2024

Objective: Intellectual Developmental Disability Specialty Recreation for a safe, fun and social summer experience. Through a variety of theme recreational activities in the community and peer engagement, the program will offer confidence, camaraderie, and self-advocacy.

Rules: 5 hours, 5 days, 5 weeks; 7/8/2024 to 8/9/2024

Monday through Friday 10am to 3pm
  1. 10-10.30 welcome 
  2. 10.30-12.30 activity one
  3. 12.30 - 1 Lunch
  4. 1 to 3 activity two
Two Weekly Themed Community Field Trips
  • Schedule subject to change
  • Requirements: Packed lunch, water, extra clothes (including hats, towel, sunblock), transportation to Friendship Academy
Players: Age 14 and Up

$545 a week and DDA Respite Allowed

Public Transportation pick up and drop off times 
  • 9:45 am – 10:15 am and 2:45 pm-3:15 pm
Participants must be independent. 
  • Friendship Academy Summer Camp does not provide one-on-one supervision or personal care. 
  • If personal care is required for toileting, mobility, feeding or behaviors, a caregiver is required and welcome to attend at no cost.

7/8 – 7/12 Music Week - Feature: MoPopsField Trip

7/15 – 7/19 NW Water Week - Feature: Sea Creature Expedition

7/22 – 7/26 Animal Adventure Week Feature: Woodland Park Zoo

7/29 -8/2 Sports Week- Feature: Baseball Game 7/30 12pm

8/5 -8/9 Movie Character Week – Feature: Regal Despicable Me 4 Movie

Please contact Brandy at Faad@friendshipadventure.org for registration. Players on a first come, first serve placement. Space is limited.

Friendship Academy is located at 1206 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133


