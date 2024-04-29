Friendship Academy offers summer camps for age 14 and up with intellectual disabilities
Monday, April 29, 2024
Rules: 5 hours, 5 days, 5 weeks; 7/8/2024 to 8/9/2024
Monday through Friday 10am to 3pm
$545 a week and DDA Respite Allowed
Public Transportation pick up and drop off times
- 10-10.30 welcome
- 10.30-12.30 activity one
- 12.30 - 1 Lunch
- 1 to 3 activity two
- Schedule subject to change
- Requirements: Packed lunch, water, extra clothes (including hats, towel, sunblock), transportation to Friendship Academy
$545 a week and DDA Respite Allowed
Public Transportation pick up and drop off times
- 9:45 am – 10:15 am and 2:45 pm-3:15 pm
- Friendship Academy Summer Camp does not provide one-on-one supervision or personal care.
- If personal care is required for toileting, mobility, feeding or behaviors, a caregiver is required and welcome to attend at no cost.
7/8 – 7/12 Music Week - Feature: MoPopsField Trip
7/15 – 7/19 NW Water Week - Feature: Sea Creature Expedition
7/22 – 7/26 Animal Adventure Week Feature: Woodland Park Zoo
7/29 -8/2 Sports Week- Feature: Baseball Game 7/30 12pm
8/5 -8/9 Movie Character Week – Feature: Regal Despicable Me 4 Movie
Please contact Brandy at Faad@friendshipadventure.org for registration. Players on a first come, first serve placement. Space is limited.
Friendship Academy is located at 1206 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment