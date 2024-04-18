Tickets to Shorecrest High School's spring musical, Something Rotten!, on sale now

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center as seen from third floor of main building.

Photo by Jerry Pickard

Tickets to Shorecrest High School's spring musical, Something Rotten!, are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets

Something Rotten! drops us into Renaissance London, where two struggling playwrights, Nick and Nigel Bottom, struggle to compete with the mega-star that is William Shakespeare.

When Nick pays a soothsayer for inspiration and learns that the future of theater involves something called a "musical," the Bottom Brothers attempt an endeavor they're sure will knock Shakespeare off his perch once and for all.

Hijinks, hilarity, and dazzling wordplay ensue, and theatre will never be quite the same!





A heads-up on content: Like any hearty Renaissance comedy, this one occasionally gets bawdy, with innuendo and some coarse language sprinkled throughout. Though much of it may fly over the heads of younger audience members, we consider this show rated PG-13.







Something Rotten! will run from Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12 and again the following weekend, Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19.

Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays;

matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday

Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12/students with ASB card;

tickets purchased at the door on the day of performance are $20.



Shorecrest High School performing arts center is located at



Shorecrest High School performing arts center is located at 15343 25th Ave NE in Shoreline.



