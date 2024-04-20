Ramps to close overnight Sunday near Aurora Village for pavement repair
Saturday, April 20, 2024
|Crews sealed cracks and made pavement repairs along the northbound I-405 off-ramp to Totem Lake Boulevard Wednesday, April 17, in Kirkland. This week, they'll work on two ramps in Edmonds. Photo courtesy WSDOT
WSDOT will close two ramps between Aurora (SR 99) and N 205th/SW244/SR104 next week to seal cracks and repair pavement. The location is just north of Aurora Village.
Contractor crews will close:
- The eastbound SR 104 ramp to southbound SR 99 from 9pm Sunday, April 21, to 5am Monday, April 22. A signed detour will guide people around the closure using eastbound SR 104 to westbound 244th Street Southwest.
- The southbound SR 99 ramp to eastbound SR 104 from 10pm Monday, April 22, to 5am Tuesday, April 23. A signed detour will guide people around the closure using southbound SR 99 to eastbound 244th Street Southwest.
