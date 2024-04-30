Jack Mitchell of The Evening Hatch to speak at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds May 14, 2024

Photo courtesy The Evening Hatch Jack Mitchell, the founder and owner of The Evening Hatch outfitter and guide service, founded in Yakima in 1988, speaks at the Tuesday, May 14, 2024 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds. Jack Mitchell, the founder and owner of The Evening Hatch outfitter and guide service, founded in Yakima in 1988, speaks at the Tuesday, May 14, 2024 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds.





The Evening Hatch offers guide services on the Yakima, Klickitat, Upper Columbia, and Peninsula Rivers as well as in Alaska and internationally.









The meeting is at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043 . The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting starts at 6pm.

The meeting is open to the public.



