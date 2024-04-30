Jack Mitchell of The Evening Hatch to speak at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds May 14, 2024
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
|Photo courtesy The Evening Hatch
The Evening Hatch offers guide services on the Yakima, Klickitat, Upper Columbia, and Peninsula Rivers as well as in Alaska and internationally.
The meeting is at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043. The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting starts at 6pm.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information on Mr. Mitchell and the Evening Hatch visit theeveninghatch.com, and to learn more about OFF olympicflyfishers.com
