Judge rules AG Ferguson challenge to Kroger-Albertsons merger will continue

Saturday, April 27, 2024


Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s antitrust lawsuit to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons can continue, a King County judge ruled today, rejecting the companies’ request to dismiss the case.

Ferguson asserts the proposed merger of the two largest supermarket companies in Washington state will severely limit shopping options for consumers and eliminate vital competition that keeps grocery prices low.



