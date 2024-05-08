What happened to Barbara McClure? King County Police working 1978 cold case

Barbara McClure went missing in 1978

Photo courtesy KCSO King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the community's help in solving this cold case from 1978.





Barbara McClure was last seen walking home from the Fandango Disco inside the Sirloin Inn at the Lake Forest Park Shopping Center on November 2, 1978.





She had arrived at the disco with a co-worker, and they met other friends there. Witnesses reported that Barbara had a verbal argument with her co-worker, and she said that she would walk home.





She ended up walking home, despite her friends trying to give her a ride. She was last seen by a friend walking in the 16500 block of Bothell Way NE walking toward her residence, which was about five miles away in Seattle. Barbara was reported missing the next day by her roommate.



On November 11, 1978, her driver’s license was found near the intersection of I-5 and I-405 in Snohomish county.





She was last seen wearing rust colored corduroy pants; wide striped rust & green blouse; short black leather jacket; tan mid-calf boots with 2” heel and a brown cloth purse with shoulder strap.





Name: Barbara Annette McClure (Anderson)

Age: 24

Blue eyes; dark brown hair

5’5” tall; 120 lbs.





If you have any information about this incident, please contact the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov . Case number: 78-182215