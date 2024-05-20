Home Improvement workshops and vendor fair Tuesday May 21, 2024

Monday, May 20, 2024


Two events successfully completed in March and April, and just one last free 2024 Home Improvement Workshop and Vendor Fair slated for Tuesday May 21, 2024

There may be a few appointments for the May event for residents who want to meet with City review staff. 

April vendor fair. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The vendors will be available to all from 6:00 to 8:00pm with no appointment needed. 

And for the May event, we will have a presentation on Deck 101 at 6:30pm with no appointment needed.

Go to shorelinewa.gov/homeimprovement for more information and to make an appointment with City staff to ask specific questions about your home/property, neighborhood, or City permit information.

Contact Jarrod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or jlewis@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.


