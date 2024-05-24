24 Hour Traffic Safety Cameras to be installed along NE 178th Street in Lake Forest Park on June 3, 2024

Speed restrictions on NE 178th by Brookside Elementary in LFP

Beginning June 3, 2024, the school zone cameras at Brookside Elementary along NE 178th Street will be converted to speed cameras operating 24 hours a day. School zone times will continue to issue tickets for speeding over 20 mph, while outside of school zone times the cameras will enforce the posted 25 mph speed limit. This decision has been made to enhance the safety of our community, particularly for our children, pedestrians, and drivers. There will be a 30-day warning period from June 3 to July 2, during which warnings will be issued to drivers who exceed the posted speed limits. This grace period is intended to give drivers ample time to adjust to the new enforcement policy. After this warning period, citations will be issued to drivers who exceed the speed limit in this zone. We urge all residents and visitors to adhere to the posted speed limits to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.