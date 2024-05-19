An outdoor summer forest celebration at the Shoreline Historical Museum’s Miyawaki Forest June 29, 2024

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Celebrate the Forest

An outdoor summer forest celebration at the Shoreline Historical Museum’s Miyawaki Forest

Saturday, June 29, 2024, 5 - 8pm

The Shoreline Historical Museum is celebrating the first summer of the Miyawaki Urban Forest, with its 1200 plants representing 43 species planted by community members in December 2023.

The program starts at 6pm with an introduction, followed by Seattle Kokon Taiko (Japanese percussion instruments) and JHP Legacy (Ghanian percussion instruments). 

See what’s growing as the vibration of the drums stirs the Forest. Bring a blanket and picnic or purchase food at the event, enjoy activities and information booths for all ages and tour the Miyawaki Forest with the new bilingual English-Lushootseed clay signs. (see previous article)

Shoreline Historical Museum 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. There will be parking and buses run on Aurora Avenue North regularly – check the Metro Trip Planner. The E Line is the main bus route on Aurora. The 348 is the main bus line on 185th.

For more information click ­here.


