No developments in search for presumably missing kayaker on Echo Lake

Shoreline Fire rescue swimmers prepare to go in the water. The small blue boat is a Sea Do, a 1-2 person motorized watercraft. The red & white board in the water is for pulling up a patient.

Photo by Michael Wansley.

On Saturday morning, May 18, 2024, at 7:45am a lakeside resident noticed a capsized kayak floating near the center of Echo Lake in Shoreline and called 911.









King County Sheriff’s Office deputies (Shoreline PD) and Shoreline FD rescue swimmers responded. A search of the lake was conducted throughout the day by the Fire Department rescue swimmers with support from Bothell PD.





As of 6:00am Sunday morning, no body has been located or recovered. Deputies contacted many residents around the lake and have not yet identified any missing persons or the owner of the kayak. Regular kayakers did not recognize the boat or the description of the kayaker.





Fire department divers were out again on Sunday with no reported results.







Worth noting is that the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary advises paddleboarders to put a waterproof ID sticker inside their boats. When small craft such as kayaks or canoes are found adrift, typically there is no way of determining whether or not individuals may be in distress. In such situations, having timely access to some basic information can make all the difference. This is an open investigation.





--Diane Hettrick









The caller did not see anyone in the water at this time but did recall seeing a person in the same or similar kayak earlier in the morning.