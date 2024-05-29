Four Shorewood school records fall at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships

Shorewood 2024 State track competitors and coaches

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The trip was a wonderful showcase of the talent from across the State as well as from our community. On extremely windy and sometimes sprinkling (story of the season) days the athletes competed with the best from around the state.





Keiyu Mamiya with a monster kick, passed 4 competitors in the final 100 of the 800 meter state finals to finish 3rd - and break a 42 year school record. Photo by Todd Linton.

The girls team placed 17th in the entire State in the 3A classification and Shorewood boys team placed 19th. There were 51 scoring teams in girls 3A and 48 scoring teams in boys 3A.





Four athletes broke school records that had stood from 14 to 42 years.





Mila Fotinatos #6 placed 14th in the 200m. In the 400m she placed 6th while breaking her own school record from a couple weeks ago! previously from 35 yrs ago.

Hanna Bruno - 800m (17th place)

Lucy Eichelberger - 300m Hurdles (17th)

Ava Enriquez - Pole Vault (2nd while breaking her own school record from last year's State meet!)

- 200m (14th), 400m (6th while breaking her own school record from a couple weeks ago! previously from 35 yrs ago) Emma Helstad - Long Jump (11th), High Jump (11th)

Harper Lara-Kerr - 800m (18th) Ava Enriquez placed 2nd in the Pole Vault while breaking her own school record from last year's State meet!. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools 4x100m Relay (Ava E, Mila F, Maddie Brouillard, Emma H) - 11th place

4x200m Relay (Jasmine Lumbera, Lucy E, Maddie B, Mila F) - 20th

4x400m Relay (Lucy E, Harper LK, Jasmine L, Hanna B) - 5th

4x100m Unified Mixed Relay (Sophie Schindler, Serenity Cruthird, Dennis Fresenius, Sened Tekle) - 3rd

800m Unified Mixed Sprint Medley Relay 100m-100m-200m-400m (Sophie S, Serenity C, Sened T, Dennis F) - 4th

Max Billett - 3200m (17th) Otto Erhart placed 15th in the 1600m and 10th in the 3200m while breaking a 14 yr school record!

Photo by Todd Linton

- 1600m (15th), 3200m (10th while breaking a 14 yr school record!) Luke Gillingham - 3200m (15th)

Keiyu Mamiya - 1600m (7th while breaking a 42 yr school record!), 800m (3rd)

- 1600m (7th while breaking a 42 yr school record!), 800m (3rd) Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (12th), 300m Hurdles (13th), Pole Vault (10th)

Hayes Stetler - 200m (12th), 400m (10th)

4x400m Relay (Hayes S, Avery Lagasca, Keiyu M, Aidan MacDonald) - 4th



Shorewood was represented well at the State meet this past weekend at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma on May 23rd - 25th, 2024.