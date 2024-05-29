Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Records Management & Office Support Specialist part-time

Records Management & Office Support Specialist

(34 hours per week)

$30.90 - $41.19 Hourly

eligible for benefits and paid time-off









This position develops and maintains records management policies/procedures and trains and assists staff on the City’s records management policies and retention practices. In addition this role assures the proper and timely disposition of records and provides information and assistance to City staff and the public on the identification, protection and recovery of City records.





Duties require strong customer services skills, considerable attention to detail, and the ability to be extremely organized to meet rigid deadlines with minimal supervision. Responsibilities have a significant impact on the department's operations, record keeping, and customer satisfaction.





Under the direction of the City Clerk, the Records Management & Office Support Specialist performs a variety of records management duties involving City files, documents and other materials and assists in the administration of the Municipal Services Department’s programs and services.